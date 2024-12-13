All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 13 December 2024, 18:05
Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January
Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, has expressed confidence that Ukraine will have an additional opportunity to achieve a just peace immediately after the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Source: Sybiha during a public discussion, as cited by LB.ua and reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether he believes peace could come to Ukraine on 21 January – the day after Trump’s inauguration, during which Trump has promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine "within 24 hours" – Sybiha acknowledged the complexity of the issue. However, he noted that he sees "an additional chance" for peace.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I am convinced that we will gain an additional opportunity, additional possibilities to bring a just peace closer for Ukraine. I am confident about this." 

More details: Sybiha also commented on various peace proposals being circulated in the media as potential approaches for the incoming US president. He noted that official proposals would only emerge after 20 January.

Quote: "As of now, it is important to approach any documents, non-papers or ideas voiced by various sources in the media without excessive emotion. These should be seen as tests of the reaction of both the world and Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak previously stated that a specific "Trump peace plan" does not yet exist, and the US President-elect’s team only has preliminary ideas on the matter.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has remarked that he does not take Trump’s campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours" literally.

Support UP or become our patron!

warForeign Affairs MinistryTrump
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
war
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
Estonian intelligence reports successes of Ukrainian troops on Kupiansk front
Two civilians killed, four injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: