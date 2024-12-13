Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, has expressed confidence that Ukraine will have an additional opportunity to achieve a just peace immediately after the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Source: Sybiha during a public discussion, as cited by LB.ua and reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether he believes peace could come to Ukraine on 21 January – the day after Trump’s inauguration, during which Trump has promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine "within 24 hours" – Sybiha acknowledged the complexity of the issue. However, he noted that he sees "an additional chance" for peace.

Quote: "I am convinced that we will gain an additional opportunity, additional possibilities to bring a just peace closer for Ukraine. I am confident about this."

More details: Sybiha also commented on various peace proposals being circulated in the media as potential approaches for the incoming US president. He noted that official proposals would only emerge after 20 January.

Quote: "As of now, it is important to approach any documents, non-papers or ideas voiced by various sources in the media without excessive emotion. These should be seen as tests of the reaction of both the world and Ukraine."

Background:

Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak previously stated that a specific "Trump peace plan" does not yet exist, and the US President-elect’s team only has preliminary ideas on the matter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has remarked that he does not take Trump’s campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours" literally.

