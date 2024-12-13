All Sections
Estonian intelligence reports successes of Ukrainian troops on Kupiansk front

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 13 December 2024, 15:02
Estonian intelligence reports successes of Ukrainian troops on Kupiansk front
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre has noted in its weekly report the advance of Russian forces on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts in Donetsk Oblast and the successful actions of Ukrainian troops on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, citing an Estonian intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to data from open geolocation sources, Russian troops control the village of Shevchenko, which is located 4 km northwest of the city of Pokrovsk.

This affects the Ukrainian supply routes connecting Pokrovsk with Zaporizhzhia, the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre states.

Ukrainian Armed Forces units demonstrated courage in defending small settlements along the Sukhi Yaly River south of Kurakhove. Throughout the week, they withstood Russian attacks as the Russians attempted to encircle the area from the north and south.

At the same time, Estonian intelligence reports significant Russian losses, with approximately 3,000 troops killed on the Pokrovsk front alone over the past two weeks.

These numbers are estimated to continue to grow as Russian forces approach Pokrovsk.

In addition, as noted in the report, unfavourable weather conditions are, to some extent, playing into the hands of Ukrainian forces.

Russia's use of aircraft and heavy equipment is hindered, making it challenging to deploy its full combat potential simultaneously.

The Russians are struggling to advance on the Pokrovsk front and have failed to achieve the desired operational breakthrough.

In this regard, Russia is intensifying pressure on Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting operations. Estonian analysts predict that this region could become the centre of hostilities by the end of the year.

On other fronts, Ukrainian defences are under much less pressure. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also achieved success on the Kupiansk front, where two bridgeheads established during Russia's crossing of the Oskil River were destroyed, according to Estonian intelligence.

Background:

  • In early December, UK intelligence noted that most recent Russian advances have been concentrated on three fronts in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Meanwhile, NATO data confirms that the rapid advance of Russian troops has significantly accelerated in recent weeks. However, Alliance analysts expect this momentum to slow down after Pokrovsk if the Russians succeed in capturing it.

Support UP or become our patron!

EstoniawarArmed Forces
