Two civilians killed, four injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Two people were killed and four others injured in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on 12 December.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "Settlements in the liberated part of Kherson Oblast have been attacked by enemy UAVs and artillery over the past 24 hours. A woman, 50, and a man, 67, suffered fatal wounds, and four other people were taken to hospital with injuries of varying severity."

Details: The Russian bombardment damaged four houses and three high-rise buildings, seven vehicles, including a police vehicle, agricultural machinery, an administrative building, the premises of a banking institution and a gas pipeline.

