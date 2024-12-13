Two civilians killed, four injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast – photos
Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:31
Two people were killed and four others injured in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on 12 December.
Source: National Police of Ukraine
Quote: "Settlements in the liberated part of Kherson Oblast have been attacked by enemy UAVs and artillery over the past 24 hours. A woman, 50, and a man, 67, suffered fatal wounds, and four other people were taken to hospital with injuries of varying severity."
Details: The Russian bombardment damaged four houses and three high-rise buildings, seven vehicles, including a police vehicle, agricultural machinery, an administrative building, the premises of a banking institution and a gas pipeline.
