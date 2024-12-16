Ukrainian defenders try to exhaust Russian forces as much as possible near Uspenivka in Donetsk Oblast

The Khortytsia Operational Tactical Group has reported that Ukrainian forces are conducting an operation near the settlement of Uspenivka in Donetsk Oblast, aiming to inflict "maximum exhaustion on the enemy, destroy their resources, and preserve our personnel".

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Tactical Group, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Units from the defence forces are carrying out stabilisation measures as part of a defensive operation along the front line there. The operation being carried out by the defence forces is aimed at exhausting the enemy as much as possible, destroying their resources, and preserving our personnel.

So in any case, first of all the enemy must be stopped and the front line must be stabilised."

Details: Voloshyn also said there are no Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Pokrovsk and no fighting is going on in the city's outskirts.

He said the Russian forces are attempting to advance towards Pokrovsk via the left and right flanks: "The enemy is avoiding frontal assaults and trying to bypass the city. This city is crucial for us, as it has a railway line that the enemy will likely try to capture."

So far, he added, Ukrainian defenders have managed to push back Russian forces near Pishchane, not far from Pokrovsk.

Previously: On the night of 13-14 December, analysts from the DeepState project updated their map, reporting that the Russians had occupied the settlements of Veselyi Hai, Yelyzavetivka, Romanivka, Novotroitske and Pushkine, Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

DeepState reported on 12 December that Russian forces had occupied the village of Zoria. The situation around the "Uspenivka pocket" in Donetsk Oblast has been getting worse. DeepState said Russian forces had advanced in Novotroitske, Uspenivka, Kurakhove and Sontsivka and near Veselyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast.

DeepState focused on the area around Yelyzavetivka, Romanivka, Veselyi Hai and Hannivka, which have found themselves inside the "Uspenivka pocket". The Russians are trying to break through the defences from all sides. The villages of Trudove, Uspenivka and Dalnie are playing key roles in holding the line. These are the locations from which the Russian forces are concentrating their efforts to storm Uspenivka, which is at risk of being completely encircled.

On 13 December, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces commented on reports suggesting that Ukrainian troops are on the verge of operational encirclement near the village of Uspenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Oleksandr Lutsenko, the commander of the Donetsk Joint Task Force, was dismissed after the Russians’ rapid advance towards Pokrovsk. He has been replaced by Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

