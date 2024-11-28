Finland to create joint drone production with Ukraine

The Finnish group of defense and security technologies Summa Defense Ltd is creating a drone production plant in Finland in cooperation with Ukrainian partners.

Source: press service of Summa Defence Ltd, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The plant's goal is to rapidly enhance production capacity for drones deployed in military operations in Ukraine, as well as to introduce industrial drone production in Finland and throughout Europe.

Large-scale drone production is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2025.

Quote: "The demand for drone technology and production capability is high. Drones will be delivered not only to Ukraine but also across the European Union and NATO countries. Drones will become a permanent part of society, playing a vital role in securing critical societal functions across civilian, defense, and security sectors," says Jussi Holopainen, CEO of Summa Defence Ltd.

The first drone facility is a strategic investment for which Summa Defence will establish a subsidiary, Summa Drones Ltd. Then Summa Drones and its Ukrainian partners will form a joint company in Finland, with Summa Drones owning the majority stake. The Ukrainian businesses involved in the joint venture include Kort, Elf Systems, Skyassist, and MPS Development.

In addition to aerial drones, Summa Drones will manufacture land and sea drones.

Background:

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius disclosed to the media his desire to transfer to Ukraine 4,000 drones equipped with artificial intelligence, which are capable of hitting targets at great distances.

Ukraine will receive for testing air defence missiles from Estonian defence company Frankenburg Technology by the end of 2024.

