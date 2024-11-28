All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Finland to create joint drone production with Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 28 November 2024, 14:02
Finland to create joint drone production with Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Finnish group of defense and security technologies Summa Defense Ltd is creating a drone production plant in Finland in cooperation with Ukrainian partners.

Source: press service of Summa Defence Ltd, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The plant's goal is to rapidly enhance production capacity for drones deployed in military operations in Ukraine, as well as to introduce industrial drone production in Finland and throughout Europe.

Advertisement:

Large-scale drone production is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2025.

Quote: "The demand for drone technology and production capability is high. Drones will be delivered not only to Ukraine but also across the European Union and NATO countries. Drones will become a permanent part of society, playing a vital role in securing critical societal functions across civilian, defense, and security sectors," says Jussi Holopainen, CEO of Summa Defence Ltd.

The first drone facility is a strategic investment for which Summa Defence will establish a subsidiary, Summa Drones Ltd. Then Summa Drones and its Ukrainian partners will form a joint company in Finland, with Summa Drones owning the majority stake. The Ukrainian businesses involved in the joint venture include Kort, Elf Systems, Skyassist, and MPS Development.

Advertisement:

In addition to aerial drones, Summa Drones will manufacture land and sea drones.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

FinlandproductiondronesUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Finland
Finnish Foreign Minister urges EU leaders to refrain from further calls to Putin
Finland believes Russian spies increasingly pretend to be journalists and researchers
Finland to support Ukraine's education sector reform by EUR 20 million
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: