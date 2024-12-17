All Sections
Polish PM Tusk visits Lviv to meet with Zelenskyy

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 17 December 2024, 16:56
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Photo: X (Twitter)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has arrived in Lviv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 17 December.

Source: Tusk's visit was confirmed by his office on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The short message says that Tusk "has travelled to Lviv to meet with the Ukrainian president". No other details of the meeting were provided.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, who is visiting Lviv as well, said he would hold talks with the Polish prime minister on the work of the new Ministry of National Unity and Support for Ukrainians Abroad.

Background: 

  • Last week, the Ukrainian president reported on his conversation with the Polish prime minister and announced that they would exchange visits in the near future.
  • Tusk himself said that he would visit Kyiv in early 2025, and his Ukrainian counterpart would visit Warsaw.

