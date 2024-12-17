Poland to discuss possible project to equip Ukrainian brigades with Nordic-Baltic countries

Poland has proposed ideas for a project to equip Ukrainian military brigades and plans to invite the Nordic and Baltic countries to participate.

Source: a communiqué from the Ukrainian side following a meeting between Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk revealed that Poland is preparing to implement a project aimed at equipping Ukrainian brigades.

Quote: "Donald Tusk will discuss this with other European partners, namely the Baltic and Scandinavian countries," the communiqué states.

More details: During a joint briefing by the two leaders, Tusk emphasised that Poland cannot give Ukraine "all of its weapons" because it is, in a sense, also a "frontline state".

He also called for an end to speculation about "Ukraine’s possible defeat" and for efforts to be focused on supporting Ukraine.

Background: In November, a Ukrainian military brigade named after Princess Anna of Kyiv completed training they had undergone in France.

