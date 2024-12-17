All Sections
Polish PM: We can't give all our weapons to Ukraine, we're also a frontline state

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 17 December 2024, 19:40
Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Poland is also, in a sense, a frontline state and cannot send all its weapons to Ukraine.

Source: Tusk during a press conference in Lviv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported by European Pravda, citing PAP, a Polish media outlet

Details: Tusk began by expressing his gratitude to Ukrainian heroes and veterans for their readiness to defend not only Ukraine, but also Poland and all of Europe.

"I am convinced that more and more people around the world understand that it is the mission of every civilised nation to support Ukraine today in this heroic battle," he said.

Tusk emphasised that Ukrainians’ fight against Russia is "part of a broader civilisational clash", and that Ukraine can always count on Poland.

Quote: "We cannot give everything. We are also, in a sense, a frontline state. Poland is increasingly being targeted by sabotage, diversions, and hybrid actions directly aimed at our citizens and our state."

More details: Tusk further highlighted that supporting Ukraine is also a way of protecting Poland and Europe as a whole from Russia's hostile actions, which "are no longer directed solely at Ukraine".

Tusk also announced Poland's 46th aid package for Ukraine, scheduled for January 2025.

Background: Ukraine has repeatedly urged Poland to transfer Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets. However, Warsaw has explained that it cannot do so without weakening its own defence capabilities.

