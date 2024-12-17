All Sections
Speculation about Ukraine's defeat has nothing to do with facts – Polish PM

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 17 December 2024, 19:00
Donald Tusk. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the Western world should assist Ukraine's efforts to reach a fair settlement rather than speculating about its "possible defeat."

Source: Tusk at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Tusk, "there is a big game ahead for the future of Ukraine, Poland and Europe," in view of which he appealed to the leaders of the Western world "from the bottom of my heart", as he put it.

Quote: "We all, without exception, must support Ukraine at this time more than ever before, for the peace we are all waiting for – no one wants peace more than Ukraine, we know it; and in the EU, nobody wants peace more than Poland, for similar reasons," he added.

Tusk emphasised that such a peace is only conceivable if it is fair, and it would be fair if the entire Western world worked towards it.

"Stop speculating from any capital of the world about Ukraine's possible defeat; this has nothing to do with the facts," Tusk said, adding that Ukraine successfully defends itself against the Russian invasion, "despite [actions by] some scoundrels."

"Now is the time for the whole West to believe in its own strength and such an ability to convince all the players of this great game that Ukraine and the whole world deserve a just peace, respect for its territory and borders," Tusk concluded.

Background: 

  • Earlier, the Polish Prime Minister stated that during his country's leadership of the EU Council in the first half of 2025, serious events concerning war and peace in Ukraine could occur.
  • Tusk earlier stated that, given Donald Trump's victory as president of the United States and potential "peace proposals," it is critical to prevent Ukraine from weakening.

All News
