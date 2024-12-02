All Sections
Ukraine expands production of demining equipment

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 2 December 2024, 17:46
A mined field. Photo: Getty Images

The Croatian company DOK-ING has started the deployment of demining equipment production in Ukraine and has already opened an office in the country. At the same time, the first Ukrainian vehicle for humanitarian demining called Zmii has been developed and certified.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, at the second forum on demining in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Details: Svyrydenko said that the localisation of DOK-ING's equipment production demonstrates the seriousness of the company's intentions to work in Ukraine. At the same time, Ukrainian engineers have already created their own demining solutions. The Zmii vehicle has successfully passed certification, and the government has introduced mechanisms to support domestic producers, including compensation of 15% of the cost of Ukrainian equipment for buyers.

It is noted that UN agencies will also purchase such equipment in support of Ukrainian production.

The government has approved a procedure for certifying mechanised demining equipment according to international standards. The first DOK-ING vehicle has been certified according to the MV-4 standard.

Svyrydenko stressed that support for Ukrainian demining equipment manufacturers brings a significant economic effect: up to 40% of its cost is returned to the state budget through taxes and fees. In the future, this area could become an important export component of the economy.

Significant progress is also being made in the area of innovation: a hackathon was held for demining technology developers, and drones with mine detection sensors are being tested. A pilot project using satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to identify priority demining areas is being implemented in Kharkiv Oblast.

Background:

  • Ukraine was the first country in the world to launch a pilot market for demining agricultural land through ProZorro auctions. Partners have shown interest in it, and now the task is to attract them to finance this market to expand it and replace budget funding.
  • The government is creating a market for humanitarian demining and engaging private mine action operators to accelerate this process.

