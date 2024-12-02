All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine has over 4,000 bomb disposal experts and almost 70 mine action operators

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 2 December 2024, 12:04
Ukraine has over 4,000 bomb disposal experts and almost 70 mine action operators
Bomb disposal experts. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has reported that the number of certified mine action operators in Ukraine has now reached almost 70, while the number of bomb disposal experts has exceeded 4,000. Moreover, more than 150 pieces of specialised mine action vehicles are in operation in Ukraine.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko at the 2nd Ukraine Mine Action Conference, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Svyrydenko said that from 2023 to 2024, the number of certified mine action operators increased from 6 to 69, bomb disposal experts from 1,500 to 4,021, and heavy mine action vehicles from 0 to 151.

Advertisement:

Shmyhal noted that surveying potentially contaminated land is an important first priority of the National Mine Action Strategy. He added that the potentially contaminated area is currently about 129,000 square kilometres.

"This is more than the area of such European countries as Greece, Bulgaria or Austria," the prime minister said.

The prime minister added that attracting international donor assistance is also important. He noted that about 50 partner countries had joined the Humanitarian Demining Coalition, and the total amount of international support has exceeded US$1 billion.

Advertisement:

"The experience of countries that have faced a similar problem in the past is also valuable. In this context, cooperation with Croatia and Cambodia is particularly promising," Shmyhal said.

He emphasised that Ukraine has set a goal to increase the number of mine clearance equipment.

Quote from Shmyhal: "We are focusing on localisation and development of our own Ukrainian-made vehicles. We urge our partners to order new vehicles from Ukrainian companies. This will be a double help for our economy and our security. There is a huge scope for testing the latest technologies in Ukraine."

Support UP or become our patron!

deminingwarCabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
demining
Ukrainian bomb disposal experts discover wreckage from Russian cruise missile in Kyiv – photos
Canada supports supply of 13 vehicles with mine clearance equipment to Ukraine
Switzerland to supply Ukraine with three demining vehicles
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: