Ukraine has over 4,000 bomb disposal experts and almost 70 mine action operators

The Ukrainian government has reported that the number of certified mine action operators in Ukraine has now reached almost 70, while the number of bomb disposal experts has exceeded 4,000. Moreover, more than 150 pieces of specialised mine action vehicles are in operation in Ukraine.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko at the 2nd Ukraine Mine Action Conference, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Svyrydenko said that from 2023 to 2024, the number of certified mine action operators increased from 6 to 69, bomb disposal experts from 1,500 to 4,021, and heavy mine action vehicles from 0 to 151.

Shmyhal noted that surveying potentially contaminated land is an important first priority of the National Mine Action Strategy. He added that the potentially contaminated area is currently about 129,000 square kilometres.

"This is more than the area of such European countries as Greece, Bulgaria or Austria," the prime minister said.

The prime minister added that attracting international donor assistance is also important. He noted that about 50 partner countries had joined the Humanitarian Demining Coalition, and the total amount of international support has exceeded US$1 billion.

"The experience of countries that have faced a similar problem in the past is also valuable. In this context, cooperation with Croatia and Cambodia is particularly promising," Shmyhal said.

He emphasised that Ukraine has set a goal to increase the number of mine clearance equipment.

Quote from Shmyhal: "We are focusing on localisation and development of our own Ukrainian-made vehicles. We urge our partners to order new vehicles from Ukrainian companies. This will be a double help for our economy and our security. There is a huge scope for testing the latest technologies in Ukraine."

