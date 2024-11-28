Ukrainian bomb disposal experts discover wreckage from Russian cruise missile in Kyiv – photos

Bomb disposal experts from Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) have discovered wreckage from a Russian Kh-55 cruise missile in one of Kyiv's districts.

Source: press service for the SES

Details: Emergency workers note that although wreckage did not pose a direct threat to the population, it could have become dangerous without prompt intervention.

Quote: "We remind all citizens: If you see a suspicious object, do not approach or touch it! Immediately report it by calling the 101 line.

Wreckage of the Russian cruise missile Photo: SES

Remember that what appears to be safe may be a deadly danger.

Let the SES professionals do their job to protect you and your loved ones. Let's support them with our vigilance and caution! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!"

