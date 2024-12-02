New European commissioner for defence talks to Ukraine's defence minister about defence of Ukraine

Andrius Kubilius, the new European Commissioner for Defence and a representative of Lithuania, has had his first conversation with Ukraineʼs Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Source: Andrius Kubilius on X (Twitter) as reported by European Pravda

Details: Andrius Kubilius noted that he had the conversation with Ukraineʼs Defence Minister Rustem Umierov via video link.

Advertisement:

Quote from Andrius Kubilius: "Good exchange on a way forward as regards the military assistance to Ukraine. Ukraine’s ability to defend itself is a major input in Europe’s readiness for the most extreme military contingencies."

Background:

Andrius Kubilius, known as one of the "friends of Ukraine", became the first separate European Commissioner for Defence. Previously, this area of responsibility was combined with the position of the EU's top diplomat.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the new EC members will prepare a report on the future of European defence within the first 100 days of their work.

Kubilius has previously stated that Europe must be prepared for any military aggression and explained why it is important to integrate the Ukrainian defence industrial base into the European one.

Support UP or become our patron!