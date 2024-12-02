German Defence Ministry discloses contents of announced military aid package to Ukraine

The German Ministry of Defence has said that the military aid package for Ukraine, previously announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Kyiv, will include IRIS-T air defence systems, Leopard 1 tanks and attack UAVs.

Source: DW with reference to a representative of the German Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A representative of the German Ministry of Defence said that German military assistance would arrive in Ukraine in December. "Winter is just around the corner, so there will also be winter gear, handguns and heating equipment," the representative said.

Advertisement:

The ministry noted that these supplies were part of the aid package announced by Berlin in October.

Background:

Scholz arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 2 December. This is his second visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Upon arrival in Kyiv, Scholz said he would announce "additional defence equipment worth €650 million to be delivered in December".

Support UP or become our patron!