Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking ways to protect 20 more strategic sites, air defence systems lacking

Ukraine is looking for ways to protect 20 additional strategic sites from Russian attacks, as the density of missile strikes has exceeded the availability of air defence systems.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We spoke with Olaf [German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – ed.] about strengthening air defence… I gave an example of how we are currently trying to protect two dozen more strategic sites. Due to such intense missile strikes, we simply do not have enough air defence systems."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Germany for its assistance in strengthening Ukraine's air defences but noted that the systems provided are insufficient.

"The issue is not with Germany. The issue lies with partners in general; there are partners who are withholding air defence systems," Zelenskyy added.

Support UP or become our patron!