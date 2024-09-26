All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Energy facility damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast: partial power outage in Ivano-Frankivsk – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 September 2024, 08:38
Energy facility damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast: partial power outage in Ivano-Frankivsk – photos
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A critical infrastructure facility has been damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, leaving part of the oblast centre [the city of Ivano-Frankivsk] without electricity.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration; Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv

Quote: "A critical infrastructure facility has been damaged. Part of the city is partially without power. Power engineers are already working to restore the electricity supply. All the appropriate services have arrived promptly at the scene to address the aftermath. The fire that broke out at the scene has been extinguished. Fortunately, there are no injuries reported."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: State emergency service

Details: Martsinkiv noted that he was present at the scene and confirmed that no one had been injured.

 
Photo: State emergency service

"However, some trolleybus routes will not be operating. Some schools and educational institutions will experience power issues, at least for a day. There may also be problems with food supplies," the mayor stated during a live radio broadcast, which he streamed on his social media page.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Russian forces launched attack drones on Ukraine on the evening of 25 September. 
  • Explosions rang out in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
  • Explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv at night, where air defence systems were responding. Reports indicated that wreckage from a Russian Shahed drone had caused a fire on the ground floor of a residential building in the Pecherskskyi district of Kyiv. Approximately 20 cars were damaged and wreckage fell on a kindergarten. Authorities reported that around ten drones had been downed over the capital.
  • Another 13 Russian Shahed drones were intercepted in the skies over Sumy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ivano-Frankivsk OblastShahed drone
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Russian attack damages infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast: three civilians injured – photos
Russians destroy several educational institution buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photos
Critical infrastructure on fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: