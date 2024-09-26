A critical infrastructure facility has been damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, leaving part of the oblast centre [the city of Ivano-Frankivsk] without electricity.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration; Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv

Quote: "A critical infrastructure facility has been damaged. Part of the city is partially without power. Power engineers are already working to restore the electricity supply. All the appropriate services have arrived promptly at the scene to address the aftermath. The fire that broke out at the scene has been extinguished. Fortunately, there are no injuries reported."

Photo: State emergency service

Details: Martsinkiv noted that he was present at the scene and confirmed that no one had been injured.

"However, some trolleybus routes will not be operating. Some schools and educational institutions will experience power issues, at least for a day. There may also be problems with food supplies," the mayor stated during a live radio broadcast, which he streamed on his social media page.

Background:

Russian forces launched attack drones on Ukraine on the evening of 25 September.

Explosions rang out in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv at night, where air defence systems were responding. Reports indicated that wreckage from a Russian Shahed drone had caused a fire on the ground floor of a residential building in the Pecherskskyi district of Kyiv. Approximately 20 cars were damaged and wreckage fell on a kindergarten. Authorities reported that around ten drones had been downed over the capital.

Another 13 Russian Shahed drones were intercepted in the skies over Sumy Oblast.

