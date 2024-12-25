Russians target Kharkiv's energy infrastructure, leaving city partially without heating

The Russians launched 12 missiles and Shahed drones on the city of Kharkiv on 25 December, targeting critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "The enemy launched 12 missiles on the city, all targeting our heating plants, thermal power stations, and energy infrastructure."

Quote: "Following the attack, Ukrenergo [Ukraine's national energy company] has introduced special power outage schedules in Kharkiv. The strike on energy facilities has left a big part of the city without heating. Four people have been reported injured as of 11:00."

Details: The mayor also stated that the Russians directed UAVs towards civilian homes.

Terekhov said the city has managed to maintain the stable operation of electric transport.

Quote: "We will work around the clock to restore normal life in the city as quickly as possible," the mayor emphasised. Invincibility centres are also operating in the city." [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Background:

During an attack on 25 December, Russian forces targeted thermal power plants belonging to Ukraine’s largest energy company DTEK, causing severe damage to the power plants’ equipment.

Terekhov reported that a missile had hit the Kyivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of Kharkiv at 07:00.

Russian forces struck the Prykarpattia region during the large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the region without electricity.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samar and Kamianske.

