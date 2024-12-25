All Sections
Russians target Kharkiv's energy infrastructure, leaving city partially without heating

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 25 December 2024, 11:44

The Russians launched 12 missiles and Shahed drones on the city of Kharkiv on 25 December, targeting critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram 

Quote from Terekhov: "The enemy launched 12 missiles on the city, all targeting our heating plants, thermal power stations, and energy infrastructure."

Quote: "Following the attack, Ukrenergo [Ukraine's national energy company] has introduced special power outage schedules in Kharkiv. The strike on energy facilities has left a big part of the city without heating. Four people have been reported injured as of 11:00."

Details: The mayor also stated that the Russians directed UAVs towards civilian homes. 

Terekhov said the city has managed to maintain the stable operation of electric transport. 

Quote: "We will work around the clock to restore normal life in the city as quickly as possible," the mayor emphasised. Invincibility centres are also operating in the city." [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Background:

  • During an attack on 25 December, Russian forces targeted thermal power plants belonging to Ukraine’s largest energy company DTEK, causing severe damage to the power plants’ equipment.
  • Terekhov reported that a missile had hit the Kyivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of Kharkiv at 07:00.
  • Russian forces struck the Prykarpattia region during the large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the region without electricity.
  • Explosions were reported in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samar and Kamianske.

