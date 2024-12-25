The Security Service of Ukraine has been behind the attack on the Kadamovsky training ground in Novocherkassk, Russia’s Rostov Oblast, that was carried out on 22 December.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Ukraine’s Security Service

Details: The Ukrainska Pravda source said that this training ground was one of the largest in Russia.

A large-scale attack was carried out there on the night of 21-22 December, causing fires.

After the Security Service drones hit, there was an explosion and subsequent detonation of ammunition in the warehouse.

The source noted that the Russian warehouse was completely destroyed in the attack. The Russians used it to supply its troops on the Kramatorsk front.

Background:

On 22 December, the Astra news outlet reported that the attack on Russia’s Rostov Oblast had damaged the Kadamovsky training ground, the largest in Russia.

It was noted that at least four UAVs had hit the territory of the Kadamovsky military training ground in the village of Persianovsky in Novocherkassk. As a result of the attack, a fire and detonation started at an ammunition warehouse at the training ground. The Russian 150th Motorized Rifle Division was deployed in the vicinity.

