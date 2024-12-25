Dutch and Latvian foreign ministers on Russian Christmas attack on Ukraine: Kremlin doesn't want peace

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže have said that Russia’s deliberate attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Christmas Day suggests that the Kremlin is not interested in pursuing peace.

Source: Caspar Veldkamp and Baiba Braže on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Veldkamp tweeted that Russia carried out a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on the morning of 25 December.

"This malicious timing shows that Putin is not interested in peace, only in the destruction of Ukraine. In 2025, we will remain committed to stop this cruel aggression," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Braže wrote that "The butcher in the Kremlin is not interested in peace, Russia’s policy is war."

"The only way to get to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is to continue supporting [Ukraine] on the battlefield, in the energy sector, financially and politically, while containing Russia," she stressed.

Background:

Trump-nominated Ukraine-Russia envoy General Keith Kellogg has condemned Russia’s large-scale missile strike against Ukraine this Christmas but said that the "world is closely watching actions on both sides".

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that a Russian missile had violated Moldova's airspace on the night of 24-25 December. The Romanian authorities have not confirmed reports of a Russian missile flying over their territory.

