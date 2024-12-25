All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump's special envoy condemns Russia's Christmas missile strike on Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 25 December 2024, 18:42
Trump's special envoy condemns Russia's Christmas missile strike on Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

General Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has condemned Russia’s large-scale Christmas Day missile strike against Ukraine.

Source: General Keith Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Christmas is supposed to be a time of peace, Kellogg noted, and yet Ukraine had become the target of yet another Russian attack.

Advertisement:

"Launching large-scale missile and drone attacks on the day of the Lord’s birth is wrong. The world is closely watching actions on both sides," he tweeted.

"The US is more resolved than ever to bring peace to the region," Kellogg added.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on 20 December that Ukraine and Trump’s team had reached a tentative agreement on a date for General Kellogg’s visit to Ukraine.
  • Kellogg had previously said he intended to conduct visits to hear the perspectives of all the parties involved in the full-scale war. Reuters reported that Kellogg is planning visits to Kyiv and other European capitals, but not Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

warUSAmissile strike
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
war
DeepState: Russians occupy Novoolenivka and Storozheve in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's Security Service drones destroy ammunition depot at Russia's large training ground – video
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: