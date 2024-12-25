Trump's special envoy condemns Russia's Christmas missile strike on Ukraine

General Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has condemned Russia’s large-scale Christmas Day missile strike against Ukraine.

Source: General Keith Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Christmas is supposed to be a time of peace, Kellogg noted, and yet Ukraine had become the target of yet another Russian attack.

"Launching large-scale missile and drone attacks on the day of the Lord’s birth is wrong. The world is closely watching actions on both sides," he tweeted.

"The US is more resolved than ever to bring peace to the region," Kellogg added.

Background:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on 20 December that Ukraine and Trump’s team had reached a tentative agreement on a date for General Kellogg’s visit to Ukraine.

Kellogg had previously said he intended to conduct visits to hear the perspectives of all the parties involved in the full-scale war. Reuters reported that Kellogg is planning visits to Kyiv and other European capitals, but not Russia.

