Russians prepare propaganda teleconference on anniversary of Yalta Conference

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 27 December 2024, 06:50
Russians prepare propaganda teleconference on anniversary of Yalta Conference
Propaganda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has stated that the Russians plan to hold an international teleconference to mark the anniversary of the 1945 Yalta Conference in February 2025, aiming to once again propagate narratives about alleged "Nazism" in Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "In February, the Russians are planning a teleconference in honour of the anniversary of the Yalta conference. The teleconference is to take place between the studios and Simferopol and studios in the UK, France and the US."

Details: The NRC noted that the Russians intend to reiterate messages about alleged "Nazism" in Ukraine during the teleconference and claim that the current world order is outdated.

Quote: "The enemy is currently looking for partners in the West who will perform this play with them."

For reference: The Yalta Conference (also known as the Crimea Conference) was a diplomatic meeting held between the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom and the USSR from 4 to 11 February 1945 to address issues related to the end of World War II and the post-war world order.

CrimeaoccupationRussia
