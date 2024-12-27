Russians strike Zaporizhzhia, targeting industrial infrastructure
Friday, 27 December 2024, 00:06
Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia late in the evening of 26 December, targeting the industrial infrastructure in the oblast.
Source: Fedorov on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians have struck the city. The enemy is treacherously targeting the industrial infrastructure in the oblast."
Details: Fedorov said there was no information about casualties.
He added that the extent of the destruction is being assessed.
