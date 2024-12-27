All Sections
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia, targeting industrial infrastructure

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 27 December 2024, 00:06
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia, targeting industrial infrastructure
Explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia late in the evening of 26 December, targeting the industrial infrastructure in the oblast.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have struck the city. The enemy is treacherously targeting the industrial infrastructure in the oblast."

Details: Fedorov said there was no information about casualties. 

He added that the extent of the destruction is being assessed.

