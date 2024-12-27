All Sections
Slovak PM criticises Zelenskyy and threatens retaliation over Russian gas transit cessation

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 December 2024, 22:18
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticised Ukrainian authorities for their refusal to continue Russian gas transit after 2024 and promised to consider retaliatory measures.

Source: Slovak news portal SME citing Fico’s statement on Friday, 27 December, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Fico said the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine is an "extremely costly gesture" that will affect the entire European Union, including Slovakia.

"Slovakia will lose about half a billion euros from transit, Ukraine will lose nearly a billion euros and Russia will likely lose only 2.5 billion euros. We’re punishing the Russians again, aren’t we?" he said.

The Slovak prime minister also complained that his country would not only lose transit fees but would also face rising gas prices in the short term.

"Who cares about Slovakia, right, Mr Zelenskyy? But when you need something to avoid freezing in winter, you scream in desperation," Fico criticised the position of the Ukrainian president.

He stated that the Slovak government "will assess the situation and possible retaliatory measures" after 1 January 2025, when the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will cease.

If necessary, Fico said, Bratislava would halt electricity supplies to Ukraine or "agree on another course of action".

Background

  • Slovakia has repeatedly tried to achieve an extension of the agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the transit of Russian gas, which is due to expire in 2024.
  • On 19 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine was not considering renewing the agreement with Gazprom on the transit of Russian gas to Europe and made it clear that Kyiv would not agree to pump Russian gas under the guise of Azerbaijani gas.
  • Against this backdrop, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made a controversial visit to Russia, where he met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!

