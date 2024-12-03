All Sections
Lieutenant Colonel Krutkov becomes 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade's commander – video

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 3 December 2024, 09:30
Screenshot from video

Lieutenant Colonel Shamil Krutkov has become the new commander of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Kholodny Yar. He has replaced Colonel Pavlo Palisa who has been recently appointed to the post of deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Source: 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "The brigade's flag was handed over by Colonel Pavlo Palisa to the reliable hands of Lieutenant Colonel Shamil Krutkov, with whom he had walked a glorious combat path side by side as deputy brigade commander."

Details: In his speech, Krutkov stated, "It is a great honour for me to lead one of the most powerful brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I want to thank Colonel Palisa for his contribution to the defence of our state and the resilience of our brigade".

Background: On 29 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Colonel Pavlo Palisa, Commander of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade, to the post of deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, which is headed by Andrii Yermak.

