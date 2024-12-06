All Sections
Two newly minted MPs take oath in Ukrainian parliament

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 6 December 2024, 10:34
A session of the Ukrainian parliament. Stock photo: press service for the parliament

Tamila Tasheva and Bohdan Lukashuk, registered by the Central Election Commission, have sworn their oath as MPs in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos (Voice) party, on Telegram

Details: Tasheva entered the Ukrainian parliament, replacing Oleh Makarov, a late MP from her party, Holos.

Tamila Tasheva
Photo: Tasheva  on Facebook

Bohdan Lukashuk has also taken the oath of office and will join the Batkivshchyna party, replacing Olena Shkrum.

 
Bohdan Lukashuk
photo: Open Sources

"The number of MPs is now 401," Zhelezniak said.

