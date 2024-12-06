Two newly minted MPs take oath in Ukrainian parliament
Friday, 6 December 2024, 10:34
Tamila Tasheva and Bohdan Lukashuk, registered by the Central Election Commission, have sworn their oath as MPs in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).
Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos (Voice) party, on Telegram
Details: Tasheva entered the Ukrainian parliament, replacing Oleh Makarov, a late MP from her party, Holos.
Bohdan Lukashuk has also taken the oath of office and will join the Batkivshchyna party, replacing Olena Shkrum.
"The number of MPs is now 401," Zhelezniak said.
