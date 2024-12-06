Situation on front line remains tense: 119 clashes since start of day

A total of 119 combat clashes between Ukrainian troops and Russian forces took place on the frontline since the beginning of the day, with most of them on the Pokrovsk (32 attacks) and Kurakhove (30 attacks) fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 6 December

Quote: "The frontline situation remains tense. The defence forces continue resolutely countering the enemy's attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, focusing efforts on disrupting the occupiers' offensive plans.

As of now, the number of combat clashes stands at 119. The enemy is most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units in the vicinity of Vovchansk, Tykhe and towards the Vysoka Yaruha and Kozacha Lopan settlements. Currently, two clashes are ongoing.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked five times near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Zahryzove and Zapadne. Four clashes are still underway.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops are attempting to advance near the villages of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiia, Makiivka, Torske and Terny. A total of 11 clashes have occurred in this direction since the beginning of the day, with two still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted five assault operations near the villages of Bila Hora and Stupochky. Battles are ongoing in two locations.

On the Toretsk front, the number of Russian attacks increased to four. They attempted to assault near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, and two clashes are ongoing.

Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsk front. Throughout the day, they carried out 32 attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zhovte and Chumatske. The defence forces held back the pressure, repelling 21 attacks, with 11 clashes ongoing.

The situation is also tense on the Kurakhove front, where the Russians launched 30 attacks since the beginning of the day. They attempted to advance near the villages of Stari Terny, Zoria, Sontsivka, Kurakhove, Dachne and Dalnie. Battles are ongoing in 11 locations.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks in the areas of Uspenivka, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Novodarivka and Novosilka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault towards the village of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovsky front, one Russian attack failed.

On the Kursk front, the Russians have launched 13 attacks since the beginning of the day, with battles still ongoing.

