Unexploded Russian Kh-101 missile found and defused in Chernivtsi Oblast – photo, video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 15:33
Unexploded Russian Kh-101 missile found and defused in Chernivtsi Oblast – photo, video
A Ukrainian bomb disposal expert destroying Russian Kh-101 missile in Chernivtsi Oblast. Photo: NPU

Bomb disposal experts from the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) have discovered an unexploded warhead from a Russian Kh-101 missile in the Dnister district of Chernivtsi Oblast. The discovery was made during an inspection of the area where wreckage from the downed target had fallen.

Source: NPU

Details: The NPU noted that bomb disposal experts had destroyed the explosive item.

The police did not specify when the missile had been found but provided a photo.

 

The NPU stressed that in case of detection of ammunition, parts of missiles, shells, UAVs or other explosive or suspicious objects, it is strictly forbidden to approach them. The discovery should be immediately reported to the relevant authorities.

