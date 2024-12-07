Zelenskyy arrives at Élysée Palace to meet with Macron and Trump – video
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 18:44
On the evening of Saturday, 7 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace, where French President Emmanuel Macron is currently meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump.
Source: French news channel BFMTV, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The channel reported that Zelenskyy arrived at 17:30.
"Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the courtyard of the Élysée Palace at 17:30. The Ukrainian president has joined Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump for a trilateral meeting," the channel said.
PRESIDENT TRUMP IN FRANCE — AMERICA IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/gDJCcD0dv0— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 7, 2024
Background:
- Earlier, the Élysée Palace announced a trilateral meeting between Macron, Zelenskyy and Trump.
- The leaders are in Paris to attend the reopening of Notre Dame, which has been restored after a fire. All the celebrations marking the cathedral's reopening will take place indoors due to bad weather.
