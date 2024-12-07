Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump to hold joint meeting
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 18:30
The Élysée Palace has announced that a trilateral meeting will take place on the evening of Saturday, 7 December between French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump.
Source: European Pravda, citing the press service for the French president
Quote: "President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump for a trilateral meeting."
Background:
- Earlier on Saturday, Trump arrived at the Élysée Palace, where he was met by Macron.
- The French president had earlier confirmed that he would meet with Zelenskyy following his meeting with Trump.
- The leaders are in Paris to attend the reopening of Notre Dame, which has been restored after a fire. All the celebrations marking the cathedral's reopening will take place indoors due to bad weather.
