Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump to hold joint meeting

The Élysée Palace has announced that a trilateral meeting will take place on the evening of Saturday, 7 December between French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Quote: "President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump for a trilateral meeting."

Background:

Earlier on Saturday, Trump arrived at the Élysée Palace, where he was met by Macron.

The French president had earlier confirmed that he would meet with Zelenskyy following his meeting with Trump.

The leaders are in Paris to attend the reopening of Notre Dame, which has been restored after a fire. All the celebrations marking the cathedral's reopening will take place indoors due to bad weather.

