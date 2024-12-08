Ukrainian special forces post video of Russian trenches being cleared

The Russian trench being cleared. Photo: Screenshot from video by the SOF

Operatives from Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) have attacked Russian positions, killing three Russian soldiers and capturing another.

Source: SOF

Details: The SOF noted that the attack had taken place recently.

As Ukrainian troops conducted the special operation, the Russians attempted to drop grenades using drones. However, the Ukrainian forces successfully shot down four Russian Mavic UAVs with small arms fire.

Operatives from the 3rd SOF Regiment cleared the Russian position, gained a foothold and brought in a friendly unit from Ukraine's security and defence forces.

