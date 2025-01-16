All Sections
Biden mentions Ukraine in his farewell speech

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 16 January 2025, 03:42
Biden mentions Ukraine in his farewell speech
Biden during his farewell speech. Photo: video screenshot

US President Joe Biden mentioned Ukraine in his brief farewell speech in the context of his foreign policy achievements and how he "strengthened NATO".

Source: Biden in his farewell speech, quoted by CNN

Details: Biden delivered a farewell speech in the Oval Office of the White House as he prepares to end his presidential term next week.

Reflecting on his legacy and the achievements of his administration, Biden said he hopes they will continue for years to come.

Quote: "It will take time to feel the full impact of what we’ve done together. But the seeds are planted and they’ll grow and they’ll bloom for decades to come."

Details: He listed some of the accomplishments of his presidency, including lowering the price of medicines for seniors, passing gun safety laws, and helping veterans get healthcare.

Biden also boasted of foreign policy achievements and pointed to how he had "strengthened NATO".

Quote: "Ukraine is still free, and we’ve pulled ahead of our competition with China and so much more."

Background: Earlier, Biden mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine when summarising his administration's foreign policy and reiterated that Moscow had not achieved its "strategic goals".

