Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 January 2025, 07:58
Dozens of vehicles and 2 fire trains extinguish fire at oil depot near Voronezh, Russia
Fire at the oil depot near Voronezh. Photo: Alexander Gusev on Telegram

The fire at the oil depot in the Liskinsky district of Voronezh Oblast, Russia, which was attacked by drones earlier, was extinguished all night and as of the morning, the firefighting is ongoing, the governor of the oblast, Alexander Gusev, said.

Source: Gusev on Telegram

Details: The Russian official said that "more than 10 UAVs" attacked the territory of three districts of Voronezh Oblast last night, and "most of them fell on an oil depot in the Liskinsky district".

Quote from Gusev: "At the initial stage, firefighting was complicated by the threat of repeated attacks on the facility. Currently, reinforced fire crews are fighting the fire at several tanks, dozens of vehicles and two fire trains. Additional forces have been sent from two neighbouring oblasts."

Details: The head of the oblast assures that there are no casualties and that citizens' property has not been damaged.

Background:

  • Late in the evening of 15 January, local authorities reported a drone attack on an oil depot in Voronezh Oblast of Russia.
  • On the night of 13–14 January, a joint special operation by Ukraine's Security Service and defence forces targeted some facilities in Russia. The operation struck ammunition depots at the Engels airfield in Saratov Oblast, caused a significant fire at the Aleksin Chemical Plant in Tula Oblast, hit the Saratov Oil Refinery and inflicted direct missile strikes on the Bryansk Chemical Plant.

