All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's National Guard and National Police receive nearly 100 vehicles from Germany – video

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 16 January 2025, 08:36
Ukraine's National Guard and National Police receive nearly 100 vehicles from Germany – video
Ihor Klymenko and Martin Jäger. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

Germany has handed over nearly 100 vehicles to the National Police and National Guard of Ukraine. 

Source: statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The transfer took place on Tuesday, 15 January with the participation of Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, and German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger.

Advertisement:

These nearly 100 vehicles will be used to maintain public order and protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Jäger stated that it was an honour for him to be in Ukraine and personally hand over the aid, which will be sent to Ukraine’s National Guard and National Police.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine continues its heroic struggle against Russian aggression – and each of you plays an important role in this process. Without the daily work of the National Guard and the National Police, security in Ukraine cannot be guaranteed," he said, promising that the cooperation would continue.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that units of the National Police and National Guard also received computer equipment and protective gear from Germany in 2024.

Background

  • The German government updated its list of military aid provided to Ukraine on Tuesday, 14 January, confirming the delivery of thousands of artillery shells and drones.
  • The list also announces upcoming deliveries of 5 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 9 RCT-30 Boxer wheeled infantry fighting vehicles, 277 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles and 18 RCH 155 self-propelled artillery systems.
  • The first of the 54 howitzers ordered by Ukraine was personally handed over by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Support UP or become our patron!

policeNational Guardaid for UkraineGermany
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
police
Two police bomb disposal experts killed in Kherson Oblast during demining – photo
Ukrainian police shows first moment following Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia – video
Terrorist attack in Dnipro on 14 December: couple who made explosives detained
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: