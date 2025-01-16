Ukraine's National Guard and National Police receive nearly 100 vehicles from Germany – video

Germany has handed over nearly 100 vehicles to the National Police and National Guard of Ukraine.

Source: statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The transfer took place on Tuesday, 15 January with the participation of Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, and German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger.

Advertisement:

These nearly 100 vehicles will be used to maintain public order and protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Jäger stated that it was an honour for him to be in Ukraine and personally hand over the aid, which will be sent to Ukraine’s National Guard and National Police.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine continues its heroic struggle against Russian aggression – and each of you plays an important role in this process. Without the daily work of the National Guard and the National Police, security in Ukraine cannot be guaranteed," he said, promising that the cooperation would continue.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that units of the National Police and National Guard also received computer equipment and protective gear from Germany in 2024.

Background:

The German government updated its list of military aid provided to Ukraine on Tuesday, 14 January, confirming the delivery of thousands of artillery shells and drones.

The list also announces upcoming deliveries of 5 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 9 RCT-30 Boxer wheeled infantry fighting vehicles, 277 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles and 18 RCH 155 self-propelled artillery systems.

The first of the 54 howitzers ordered by Ukraine was personally handed over by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Support UP or become our patron!