Russians damage agricultural company premises in Chernihiv Oblast – photos

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: Chaus on Telegram

Russian forces attacked premises belonging to an agricultural company in Chernihiv Oblast on the evening of 15 January, damaging an office building, sheds and equipment.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Chaus: "Last night, the enemy attacked property belonging to an agricultural company in the Pryluky district with drones. Two sheds, an office building and equipment were damaged. Maize was stored in one of the sheds, amounting to more than 2,000 tonnes."

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: National Police

Details: Chaus added that no people had been injured in the attack.

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: Chaus on Telegram

