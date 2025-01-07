Three civilians injured in Russian artillery strike on Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Three people were injured in a Russian artillery attack on the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast on the morning of 7 January.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked the town yet again in the morning. Three people have been injured. These are two men aged 45 and 65 and a woman aged 68. Two people have been taken to hospital."

Advertisement:

A civilian being taken to hospital Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Details: Chaus noted that Russian troops had struck civilian infrastructure. The bombardment damaged the premises of a business, buildings and local residents' homes.

The official added that the town had been under Russian artillery fire since the evening of 6 January.

Support UP or become our patron!