Three civilians injured in Russian artillery strike on Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 7 January 2025, 11:57
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Three people were injured in a Russian artillery attack on the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast on the morning of 7 January.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked the town yet again in the morning. Three people have been injured. These are two men aged 45 and 65 and a woman aged 68. Two people have been taken to hospital."

A civilian being taken to hospital
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Details: Chaus noted that Russian troops had struck civilian infrastructure. The bombardment damaged the premises of a business, buildings and local residents' homes.

The official added that the town had been under Russian artillery fire since the evening of 6 January.

