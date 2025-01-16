Zelenskyy explains what disappointed him about Biden's administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed partial disappointment with the policy of US President Joe Biden's administration in relation to its support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing an interview with Zelenskyy given to a group of Polish media agencies during his visit to Warsaw

Details: Zelenskyy highlighted the strong cooperation between the US and Europe under Joe Biden's administration on issues such as weapons for Ukraine, sanctions, and political support, calling it a major positive. He expressed gratitude for this collaboration during Biden's term.

However, Zelenskyy also pointed out that, in certain matters, Kyiv had urged a different approach, emphasizing the need for quicker action.

Quote: "This was about taking preventive action before the invasion. We asked for both weapons and sanctions, but America responded, 'If something happens, we will act'... To me, that seemed like a weak position," the president said.

He further expressed his frustration, saying he "never fully understood" and "never will understand" why Ukraine isn’t provided with the necessary air defence systems while people are dying.

Quote: "Why couldn’t we have been equipped with Patriot systems from the US – especially since most of them are there? It’s hard for me to understand. Maybe there’s something I don’t know. But what I do know for certain is that, unfortunately, people are dying," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Zelenskyy also explained that the issue of potential peace negotiations and security guarantees are closely intertwined for Ukraine. Russia could rebuild its strength and launch another attack if reliable guarantees are not given to Kyiv.

In the interview, Zelenskyy also stated that the prospect of ending the war or achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Europe's readiness to take a tougher stance on Russia, adding that without the Ukrainian army, Europe "has no chance against Russia".

