Ukraine will receive US$2.6 billion in aid from UN

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 16 January 2025, 14:20
Ukraine will receive US$2.6 billion in aid from UN
Left to right: Grandi, Shmyhal and Fletcher. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

The UN plans to raise more than US$2.6 billion to help Ukrainians in 2025. This is part of a plan approved by the organisation.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal announced this following a meeting with Tom Fletcher, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Quote from Shmyhal: "We discussed the UN’s  Ukraine Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan 2025.

We also talked about the existing and new support programmes. In particular, I drew attention to such priority projects as providing drinking water to communities in southern Ukraine, demining, alternative sources of heat and energy, housing rehabilitation and shelter construction, and business development programmes."

More details: Shmyhal also added that the UN has ear-marked US$492 million for this heating season.

Background: In 2024, 8.5 million Ukrainians received various types of UN assistance.

