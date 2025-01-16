Ukraine and UK agree on US$3.6bn in annual military aid for Kyiv

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement for annual military aid worth US$3.6 billion to support Kyiv.

Source: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference on Thursday, 16 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and the UK have agreed on "at least US$3.6 billion" in annual military aid for Ukraine, with the commitment lasting as long as necessary.

"Plus, we've prepared a decision on another US$3 billion from [proceeds generated by frozen] Russian assets. We should reach US$6.6 billion [in aid] from the UK throughout the financial year," he said.

Background:

Notably, on 16 January, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic agreement, establishing a 100-year partnership aimed at deepening security ties and strengthening the relationship for future generations.

Starmer also said the UK would soon provide Ukraine with 150 artillery barrels and a new mobile air defence system.

