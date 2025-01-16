Russian drone wreckage destroys car engine in Kyiv, mayor says

A Russian drone wreckage has severely damaged a car in the Solomianskyi district of the city of Kyiv, with debris also falling in the Dniprovskyi district.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Klitschko reported that the engine and part of the car's interior had been smashed by the wreckage.

No fire started. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Tkachenko reported that wreckage from a Russian drone had also fallen in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

It caused minor damage to the facade of a building. No casualties have been reported.

Background: At 12:09 on Thursday, Ukraine's Air Force reported that a Russian loitering munition was approaching Kyiv from the east. An air-raid warning was issued. Air defence units responded to the attack.

