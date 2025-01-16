All Sections
Poland to facilitate opening of first negotiations cluster for Ukraine's EU accession

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 16 January 2025, 07:33
Poland to facilitate opening of first negotiations cluster for Ukraine's EU accession
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Poland will facilitate the opening of the first cluster of negotiating chapters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, as well as several others if possible.

Source: a joint statement signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on 15 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy and Tusk met in Warsaw at the beginning of Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU.

The joint statement notes, among other things, that "Poland will facilitate Ukraine’s accession process with the aim of opening cluster 1 'Fundamentals' and – if possible – other negotiating clusters".

It was also emphasised that Zelenskyy and Tusk had agreed that Europe’s security and defence are a shared interest and responsibility.

Quote from the joint statement: "The existing lack of security in Europe is driven primarily by Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. We will work together to stop the Russian war against Ukraine and to restore a comprehensive, just and lasting peace and security in Europe."

Details: As highlighted, both sides will support and promote the Victory Plan and Ukraine's Peace Formula, based on key principles of international law.

In addition, Ukraine and Poland will work together with European partners to make Europe safer, stronger and more secure.

Quote from the joint statement: "This will include ensuring proper defence support to Ukraine, including using immobilised Russian frozen assets for Ukraine’s needs, in particular for effective functioning of the Ukraine Assistance Fund under the European Peace Facility."

Background

  • During a joint press conference, Tusk promised that his country would help Ukraine accelerate its EU accession while also defending its own interests.
  • It was also reported that Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, had expressed confidence that the first and thirty-first clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership could be opened in 2025.

