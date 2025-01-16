UK to provide Ukraine with £140 million for economy and humanitarian aid

The UK Foreign Office has announced £100 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine and another £40 million to support the Ukrainian economy.

Source: UK Foreign Office on X (Twitter), as Interfax-Ukraine reported

Quote: "UK support to Ukraine continues: £100 million lifesaving humanitarian funding, including for UNOCHA (UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) and the Red Cross Ukraine; £40 million to support the economy, unlocking millions in private lending to increase growth and trade."

Details: As previously reported by the UK government, the £40 million economic recovery programme will create opportunities for UK companies by supporting key growth sectors in Ukraine and opening up enhanced trade and investment opportunities.

In addition, the TIGER (Triggering Investment Growth and Economic Resilience) programme is expected to be approved in the long term, which will reduce the dependence of Ukrainian communities on humanitarian support and help increase economic resilience, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Background:

The Office of the President of Ukraine has published the text of the agreement on a 100-year partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which provides for deepening security ties and strengthening partnership for future generations.

