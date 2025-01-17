All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Journalists' vehicle attacked by Russians on Zaporizhzhia front – video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 17 January 2025, 15:40
Journalists' vehicle attacked by Russians on Zaporizhzhia front – video
The Ukrainian journalists. Screenshot from a video by Detector Media

Marharyta Potapova, a journalist for the Ukrainian Witness project, and cameraman Oleksandr Davydenko were travelling on the Zaporizhzhia front when their vehicle was attacked by a Russian drone.

Source: Detector Media, citing a report by Ukrainian Witness 

Quote from Potapova: "We arrived at the positions of the mortar crew of the 3rd Operational (Spartan) Brigade. The guys said the drone had been tracking us from a certain point on the journey. It dropped a VOG [a fragmentation munition – ed.], and I was slightly deafened, while the press officer was hit by fragments, but we’re alive. We came to film the soldiers’ work and find out if there were assaults happening on the Zaporizhzhia front."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian Witness said the team had heard the sound of a drone as they were driving. Initially they were unconcerned, as drones operated by Ukrainian troops usually accompany travel between positions. But this one was a Russian drone, and it dropped a VOG munition on the car as the soldiers and journalists were getting out, damaging the vehicle's electronic warfare system.

Following the initial attack, the team took cover in a forested area, which shielded them from a second strike. A mortarman who goes by the alias Chornyi provided first aid to the injured press officer in a trench.

Advertisement:

Shortly afterwards, the Ukrainian Witness team said, the Russians started to shell the positions with targeted mortar fire.

Quote from Potapova: "The shells were landing very close; I was terrified. Not for myself, but for the others. Later, the soldiers said they were surprised I didn't scream. I’ll take that as a compliment.

The return trip was even scarier because we were still under enemy observation, despite taking a different route. I could hear the sound of a drone the whole time, but when you’re worried for others rather than yourself, the fear fades. After we got out, the soldiers admitted they’d been scared too. But the fact that we had a fighter with us, Fartovyi [Lucky– ed.], also helped us to stay alive."

Support UP or become our patron!

mediaattackZaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
media
Russia steps up pressure on "undesirable" media outlets due to fear of regime instability, UK Defence Intelligence reports
Ukrainian photographer, filmmaker and soldier Ruslan Hanushchak killed in action
One dead and five injured in Ukrainian drone attack on propagandists, Russians claim – video
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: