All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Chrystia Freeland, who has Ukrainian roots, set to run for Canadian PM

Oleh Pavliuk, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 17 January 2025, 17:11
Chrystia Freeland, who has Ukrainian roots, set to run for Canadian PM
Chrystia Freeland. Photo: Getty Images

Former deputy prime minister and finance minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland has decided to run for leader of the Liberal Party. The new leader will head the Canadian government after Justin Trudeau's resignation.

Source: European Pravda citing a post by Freeland on X (Twitter)

Details: In a brief message, Freeland said she was "running to fight for Canada", adding that she would officially launch her campaign on Sunday, 19 January.

Advertisement:

As yet there are no details of where and when the politician will personally announce her bid for leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Background:

  • On 6 January, Justin Trudeau announced that he would step down as Liberal Party leader and prime minister once a replacement was found.
  • Trudeau will remain prime minister until 9 March, when his successor will be named.
  • Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada who oversaw economic development throughout Trudeau's tenure, has indicated his intention to run for the Canadian Liberal leadership.
  • The reconstituted Liberal administration is unlikely to survive long. It is expected to call early elections by the end of March which, according to opinion polls, the Conservative Party are likely to win.

Support UP or become our patron!

CanadaELECTIONSprime minister
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Canada
Canada prepares to impose duties on US-made goods worth US$105 billion, Bloomberg reports
Canada's former finance minister Chrystia Freeland may run for PM, CBC News reports
Russia's Genocide against Ukraine: Justice for the aggressor as a way to sustainable Peace
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: