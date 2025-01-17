Chrystia Freeland, who has Ukrainian roots, set to run for Canadian PM

Former deputy prime minister and finance minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland has decided to run for leader of the Liberal Party. The new leader will head the Canadian government after Justin Trudeau's resignation.

Details: In a brief message, Freeland said she was "running to fight for Canada", adding that she would officially launch her campaign on Sunday, 19 January.

As yet there are no details of where and when the politician will personally announce her bid for leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada.

On 6 January, Justin Trudeau announced that he would step down as Liberal Party leader and prime minister once a replacement was found.

Trudeau will remain prime minister until 9 March, when his successor will be named.

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada who oversaw economic development throughout Trudeau's tenure, has indicated his intention to run for the Canadian Liberal leadership.

The reconstituted Liberal administration is unlikely to survive long. It is expected to call early elections by the end of March which, according to opinion polls, the Conservative Party are likely to win.

