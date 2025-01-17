All Sections
Team from Kyiv wins NASA hackathon, beating over 10,000 teams

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 17 January 2025, 18:36
Team NVS-knot, the winner of the NASA Space Apps Challenge 2024 hackathon. Photo: Dmytro Kazantsev

A team of Ukrainian IT developers won the international hackathon NASA Space Apps Challenge 2024. More than 90,000 IT specialists from around the world took part in the competition, and 10,000 teams created their projects.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: As stated on the Facebook page of Roman Malkevych, the Local Lead of the competition in Kyiv, about 1,000 projects were evaluated directly by NASA during the NASA Space Apps Challenge 2024 hackathon.

Quote: "A team from Kyiv won the NASA hackathon. To make it clear how impressive this is, more than 90,000 people from all over the world took part in the competition and about 10,000 teams created projects. About 1,000 projects were evaluated directly by NASA. And among them, our team won! Congratulations to the team and thanks to everyone involved."

Details: Malkevych thanked the team’s partners, without whom it would have been difficult to implement NVS-knot’s project, which involves Earth observation data in the making of informed agricultural decisions.

The team’s partners are the Genesis IT company, Ukrainian Startup Fund, Kyiv Aviation Institute, and the MySat project.

Background: 

  • NASA and Firefly Aerospace launched the Blue Ghost module to the Moon. The purpose of the mission is to deliver NASA cargo to study the lunar surface and other components. The launch took place using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and the lunar landing is scheduled for 2 March.

  • SpaceX won a NASA contract to deorbitalise the International Space Station.

