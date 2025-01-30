All Sections
PACE adopts resolution on peace talks for Ukraine and Europe's commitments

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 30 January 2025, 14:17
PACE. Photo: Ukraine's permanent delegation to PACE

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution on Thursday, 30 January, outlining its position on peace in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda correspondent in Strasbourg

Details: The resolution, titled European commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, is the key document on Ukraine adopted at the 2025 winter session.

A total of 86 PACE delegates voted in favour, none against, and six abstained.

The adopted resolution also calls for "unwavering European commitment and unity in support of Ukraine and a just and lasting peace".

The document repeatedly emphasises adherence to the principle of "peace through strength".

Quote: "Sustainable peace negotiations can only be conducted from a position of resilience and robust defensive capacity, and that a just and lasting peace can only be secured by adequate security guarantees for Ukraine. Any peace negotiations must involve Ukraine and respect its right to determine its own future."

Details: The Assembly stresses that Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine but is also engaging in hybrid aggression against other states by interfering "in the political processes of Council of Europe member States, that also poses a growing threat to democratic security in Europe". Given this, PACE believes that "a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is indispensable for the security of the entire European continent and more broadly, the world".

Quote: "The Assembly… reiterates the need to ensure accountability in the context of the Russian Federation’s aggression, notably through the establishment of a comprehensive compensation mechanism and a special tribunal to prosecute Russian and Belarusian leaders for the crime of aggression against Ukraine."

Details: Earlier, PACE adopted a decision regarding Belarus.

The key issue of the PACE session was Georgia’s membership, which the Assembly ultimately upheld, though it imposed conditions and sanctions on the country. In response, Georgia announced its withdrawal from PACE.

