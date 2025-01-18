All Sections
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 18 January 2025, 20:57
Rescue workers on the site of the attack. Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Emergency workers have reported the completion of emergency and rescue operations in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv after a Russian ballistic missile strike on the capital.

Source: Kyiv State Emergency Service on Facebook; Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Reacting to the latest Russian strikes on cities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "we are consistently working to secure more modern air defense systems for Ukraine—systems capable of intercepting such ballistic missiles."

"We are also working to ensure that our Ukrainian army can actively act against enemy launchers, including those on Russian territory," he said.

 
Rescue workers on the site of the attack.
Rescue workers on the site of the attack.
Rescue workers on the site of the attack.
Rescue workers on the site of the attack.
Rescue workers on the site of the attack.
Background: On the morning of 18 January, the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv killed three people and injured three others. Fire, falling debris and damage to infrastructure, including the Lukianivska metro station, were reported in the city.

