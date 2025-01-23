Zelenskyy says flow of US aid to Ukraine has not changed for now

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the flow of aid from the United States to Ukraine remains unchanged for the time being.

Source: Zelenskyy during a visit to an exhibition at Ukraine House in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Asked whether he expected a reduction in US aid, Zelenskyy replied: "So far, everything is going as it is."

He also talked about plans for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy emphasised that the two presidents' meeting will be preceded by a series of gatherings of their teams.

"The teams will be working on meetings, there will be several meetings, different ones, team meetings first of all. And then we will work on the upcoming meeting with the president," Zelenskyy informed the journalists.

Background:

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Donald Trump will not cut all aid to Ukraine after taking office.

Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken, the previous heads of the Pentagon and the US State Department, explained in a joint column for The New York Times the dangers of reducing military aid to Ukraine and a premature ceasefire.

The administration of former US President Joe Biden declassified new data on its assistance to Ukraine.

