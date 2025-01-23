All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy says flow of US aid to Ukraine has not changed for now

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 23 January 2025, 09:14
Zelenskyy says flow of US aid to Ukraine has not changed for now
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the flow of aid from the United States to Ukraine remains unchanged for the time being.

Source: Zelenskyy during a visit to an exhibition at Ukraine House in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine  

Details: Asked whether he expected a reduction in US aid, Zelenskyy replied: "So far, everything is going as it is."

Advertisement:

He also talked about plans for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy emphasised that the two presidents' meeting will be preceded by a series of gatherings of their teams.

"The teams will be working on meetings, there will be several meetings, different ones, team meetings first of all. And then we will work on the upcoming meeting with the president," Zelenskyy informed the journalists.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Donald Trump will not cut all aid to Ukraine after taking office.
  • Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken, the previous heads of the Pentagon and the US State Department, explained in a joint column for The New York Times the dangers of reducing military aid to Ukraine and a premature ceasefire.
  • The administration of former US President Joe Biden declassified new data on its assistance to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAaid for UkraineZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
USA
Zelenskyy: US must be part of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry claims to see "small window of opportunity" for agreements under Trump
Trump's envoy in Ukraine will struggle to reach any peace deal – WSJ
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: