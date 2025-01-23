All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's commander-in-chief: There are never enough troops or weapons in war, but we must fight with what we have

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 23 January 2025, 17:25
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: There are never enough troops or weapons in war, but we must fight with what we have
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi (centre). Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has explained that there are never "enough" personnel or resources in war, necessitating rational use of the troops and weaponry available.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with Bayraktar Radio on 23 January

Details: Syrskyi had been asked about the allocation of assets and personnel, and specifically how many troops, equipment and weapons the Armed Forces of Ukraine are lacking.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I can’t recall a single war where there was enough of everything. I hope our enemies are even more short on resources than we are. So we fight with what we have. And we just have to make rational use of what we do have."

Background: Syrskyi has previously stated that mobilisation efforts cannot fully meet the need for personnel on the front line, resulting in some soldiers who had previously been involved in logistics and support being reassigned to infantry roles.

Support UP or become our patron!

Oleksandr SyrskyiwarArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: French-trained 155th Brigade gradually acquires combat capabilities
Ukraine's commander-in-chief on mass transfer to infantry units: Mobilisation efforts fail to meet frontline needs
Ukrainian air defence system on par with US Patriot announced by Ukraine's commander-in-chief
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: