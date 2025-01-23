Ukraine's commander-in-chief: There are never enough troops or weapons in war, but we must fight with what we have

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has explained that there are never "enough" personnel or resources in war, necessitating rational use of the troops and weaponry available.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with Bayraktar Radio on 23 January

Details: Syrskyi had been asked about the allocation of assets and personnel, and specifically how many troops, equipment and weapons the Armed Forces of Ukraine are lacking.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I can’t recall a single war where there was enough of everything. I hope our enemies are even more short on resources than we are. So we fight with what we have. And we just have to make rational use of what we do have."

Background: Syrskyi has previously stated that mobilisation efforts cannot fully meet the need for personnel on the front line, resulting in some soldiers who had previously been involved in logistics and support being reassigned to infantry roles.

Support UP or become our patron!