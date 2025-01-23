All Sections
Russian army attacks two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing destruction

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 23 January 2025, 19:20
Russian army attacks two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing destruction
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery and drones on 23 January, damaging residential buildings.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the Nikopol district, the aggressor attacked Nikopol and Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas. A multi-storey building and a house were damaged.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The occupiers' weapons were also targeting the settlements of the Synelnykove district. An outbuilding and a residential building were destroyed by the attack. A car was damaged by a drone strike."

Details: There were no fatalities or casualties as a result of the attacks.

