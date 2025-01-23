Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on new US state secretary's remarks on concessions to end war

Ukraine is looking forward to contact with US President Donald Trump’s new administration to discuss the parameters and vision for ending Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, at a briefing on Thursday, 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi had been asked to comment on remarks made by the newly appointed US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who said that concessions will have to be made by Ukraine as well as Russia to end the war.

Refusing to comment directly on the statement, Tykhyi advised waiting for official contact between Ukrainian and US representatives, when "it will be possible to discuss all the parameters, approaches and key details [of a peace deal – ed.]".

Quote: "Ukraine, Ukrainian officials and the new administration of Donald Trump share one common goal – to achieve a just peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Ukraine has a greater interest than anyone else in restoring peace. How to achieve this goal – methods, steps and specific parameters – will be discussed at the talks."

The spokesperson said he hoped the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States will "dot the i's and cross the t's".

Background:

On 20 January, the US Senate unanimously confirmed Marco Rubio as President Trump's Secretary of State.

Rubio said afterwards that he could not give a specific timeframe for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, but told reporters that each side would have to give up something.

