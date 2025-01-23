All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on new US state secretary's remarks on concessions to end war

Oleh PavliukThursday, 23 January 2025, 20:18

Ukraine is looking forward to contact with US President Donald Trump’s new administration to discuss the parameters and vision for ending Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, at a briefing on Thursday, 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi had been asked to comment on remarks made by the newly appointed US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who said that concessions will have to be made by Ukraine as well as Russia to end the war.

Advertisement:

Refusing to comment directly on the statement, Tykhyi advised waiting for official contact between Ukrainian and US representatives, when "it will be possible to discuss all the parameters, approaches and key details [of a peace deal – ed.]".

Quote: "Ukraine, Ukrainian officials and the new administration of Donald Trump share one common goal – to achieve a just peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Ukraine has a greater interest than anyone else in restoring peace. How to achieve this goal – methods, steps and specific parameters – will be discussed at the talks."

Advertisement:

The spokesperson said he hoped the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States will "dot the i's and cross the t's".

Background:

  • On 20 January, the US Senate unanimously confirmed Marco Rubio as President Trump's Secretary of State.
  • Rubio said afterwards that he could not give a specific timeframe for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, but told reporters that each side would have to give up something.

Support UP or become our patron!

Foreign Affairs MinistryUSARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Foreign Ministry evacuate three Ukrainian sailors held captive by Yemeni Houthis
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces more digital services for Ukrainians abroad
Putin will continue his war until West pushes back, Lithuanian ex-foreign minister believes
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: